Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

