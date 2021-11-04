Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 804

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 804 ($10.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 631.40 ($8.25).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 439.20 ($5.74) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 238.58 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 930.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

