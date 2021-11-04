Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,038 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $30,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 374,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

Royal Gold stock opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

