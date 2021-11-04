Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,310 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.60% of American Campus Communities worth $39,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 419.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

