Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 861,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $41,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 509.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 284,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $50.62 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71.

