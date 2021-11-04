Royal Bank of Canada Has $40.32 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

CHKP stock opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

