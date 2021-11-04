Royal Bank of Canada Has $35.74 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of Globus Medical worth $35,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

GMED opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

