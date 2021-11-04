Royal Bank of Canada Buys 55,558 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Brown & Brown worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 937,118 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after acquiring an additional 773,281 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

