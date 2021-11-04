Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $35,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,594,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 341,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 488,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 355,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

BAH opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

