Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 6,372 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $38,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

