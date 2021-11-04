Router Protocol Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and $5.48 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00005600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

