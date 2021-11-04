Rosenblatt Securities Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

