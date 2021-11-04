Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.22.

Roku stock opened at $313.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 191.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.18. Roku has a twelve month low of $205.04 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Roku by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,847,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

