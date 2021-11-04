Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

ROG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.80. 1,044,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,369. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.89. Rogers has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $273.00.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rogers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Rogers worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

