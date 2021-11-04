Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.
ROG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.80. 1,044,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,369. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.89. Rogers has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $273.00.
In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.33.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.