Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

