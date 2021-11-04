Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $339.73 and last traded at $335.53, with a volume of 10205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.89.

The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock worth $1,279,892 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.31 and a 200 day moving average of $294.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

