Rivetz Hits Market Capitalization of $320,060.15 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $320,060.15 and $8.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00243680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

