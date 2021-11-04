Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 352,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 49.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on REYN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

