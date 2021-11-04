Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

REXR opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

