Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $84.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVLV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

