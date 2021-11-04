Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $84.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RVLV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
