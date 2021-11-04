Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0468 on Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $615.86 million and $162.99 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00233529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004198 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

