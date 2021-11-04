Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paramount Resources (POU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE: POU) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

10/19/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00.

9/28/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.00.

Shares of POU traded up C$1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,469. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.97. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6056259 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,846.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.