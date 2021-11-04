Research Analysts Set Expectations for Renasant Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

RNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Renasant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

