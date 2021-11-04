Rentberry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0013

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $406,249.34 and $36.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00242396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00095991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

