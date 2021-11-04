Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,391.50.

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

RNSHF stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.68.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

