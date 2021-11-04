Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares were down 7.8% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $60.92. Approximately 8,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,093,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.06.

The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,728,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

