Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002255 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $229.49 million and $14.32 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00244267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,190,619 coins and its circulating supply is 166,389,663 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.