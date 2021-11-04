Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $7.55 Million Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Poshmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Natixis bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,178,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $289,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

