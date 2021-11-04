Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 247,500 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

KLIC opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

