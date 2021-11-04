Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Stepan worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 5.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $124.21 on Thursday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

