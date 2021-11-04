Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 157.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Postal Realty Trust worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. FMR LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,284,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 182,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $268.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.