Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

