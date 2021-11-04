Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $652.10 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $615.07 and a 200-day moving average of $573.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total transaction of $4,040,111.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,501.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

