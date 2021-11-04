Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RRX traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.65. 17,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $102.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.