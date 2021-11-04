Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RRX traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.65. 17,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $102.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

