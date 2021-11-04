Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:RRX opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $102.92 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

