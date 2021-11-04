Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:RRX opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $102.92 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

