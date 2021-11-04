Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.63

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.63 and traded as high as $152.26. Regal Beloit shares last traded at $150.66, with a volume of 626,694 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)
Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.