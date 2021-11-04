Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.63

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.63 and traded as high as $152.26. Regal Beloit shares last traded at $150.66, with a volume of 626,694 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $6.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

