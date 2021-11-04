reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,418.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. reflect.finance has a market cap of $815,419.49 and approximately $4,418.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00230989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00098747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004219 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.