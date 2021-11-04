Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $30,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,682 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

