Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

