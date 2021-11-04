Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Andersons (ANDE)

The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2021 – The Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

11/3/2021 – The Andersons had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – The Andersons was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

10/20/2021 – The Andersons is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – The Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

10/5/2021 – The Andersons was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

10/4/2021 – The Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

9/20/2021 – The Andersons was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. 8,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.70.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

