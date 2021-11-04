Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for easyJet (ESYJY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – easyJet is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/20/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

