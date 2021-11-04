Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for easyJet (ESYJY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY) in the last few weeks:
- 10/29/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/28/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/25/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/19/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/13/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/7/2021 – easyJet is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/20/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/17/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/10/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/10/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.
Shares of ESYJY opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $15.74.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.