RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 234,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,781. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $586.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RE/MAX stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of RE/MAX worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

