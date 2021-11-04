RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to announce sales of $89.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.50 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $71.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $326.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in RE/MAX by 180.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RMAX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 125,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $587.13 million, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.46.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

