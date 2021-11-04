RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $6.35. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 64,317 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.79.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

