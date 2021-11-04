RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $6.35. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 64,317 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.79.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.
About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
