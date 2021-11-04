Razor Network Market Cap Hits $15.31 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Razor Network has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005901 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

