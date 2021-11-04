Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Rayonier also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS.

Shares of RYN stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

