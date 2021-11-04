Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $144.9 million to $146.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.23 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.80. 713,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,597. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.21.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

