Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $106.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $130.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.