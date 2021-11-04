Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

