Rand Capital (RAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 343.15%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of RAND opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rand Capital has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

